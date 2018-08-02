Jiri Skalak: Millwall sign Brighton & Hove Albion's Czech Republic winger

Jiri Skalak made 31 league appearances in 2016-17 as Brighton won promotion to the Premeir League

Championship side Millwall have signed Czech Republic international Jiri Skalak from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old winger did not feature for the Seagulls in the Premier League last season, appearing just three times in cup competitions.

In total, he scored two goals in 50 outings after joining Brighton in 2016.

He has agreed a "long-term deal" with the Lions and becomes their third signing of the summer transfer window.

Skalak had spells at Sparta Prague and FK Mlada Boleslav before moving to England.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.