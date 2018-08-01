WSL fixtures release: Chelsea begin title defence against rivals Manchester City

Former England captain Casey Stoney was named as Manchester United manager in June

Chelsea's Women's Super League title defence will begin against Manchester City, while Manchester United's first senior competitive women's game since 2005 will be at Liverpool in August.

The fixtures for the new, full-time WSL - which begins on the weekend of 8-9 September - were released on Wednesday.

Second-tier newcomers United are in Liverpool's Continental Tyres League Cup group, starting from 18-19 August.

This summer, the Football Association revamped England's top women's leagues.

The WSL, which will contain 11 professional teams for the first time, sees a meeting of last season's top two - Chelsea and Man City - at Kingsmeadow on the opening weekend.

Arsenal's campaign will begin at home to Liverpool, now managed by former Leeds United men's boss Neil Redfearn, while top-flight newcomers Brighton will host Bristol City.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City will host Everton, while Yeovil Town will travel to Reading, with newly-promoted West Ham United sitting out the first round of fixtures owing to the league containing an odd number of teams.

