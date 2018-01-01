National League news - August 2018

Martin Allen will be looking to guide Chesterfield to an immediate return to the Football League, having left fellow relegated club Barnet

1 August

Barnet have signed Latvia youth international Rihards Matrevics on a two-year contract. The 19-year-old, who has represented his country at under-17 and under-19 level, featured for West Ham United's academy teams last season.

Gateshead have signed defender Tom Devitt on a one-year deal, subject to international clearance. The 22-year-old, who had been on trial with the club, recently completed a four-year football scholarship in the United States.