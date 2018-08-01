Ashley Williams: Stoke City in talks over Everton defender

From the section

Ashley Williams will be reunited with former Swansea teammate and Wales midfielder Joe Allen if he joins Stoke City

Stoke City are in talks to sign Everton centre-back Ashley Williams on a season-long loan.

The Wales captain, 33, has lost his first-team place at Goodison Park.

Sources close to Williams suggest he would be open to a move to the Potters, who were relegated to the Championship last season.

Gary Rowett's side had a bid for Williams' Wales centre-back partner, James Chester, rejected by Aston Villa last month.

Williams has returned to action after suffering a punctured lung playing for Wales over the summer.