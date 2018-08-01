Ben Purrington: AFC Wimbledon sign left-back on season-long loan from Rotherham
League One AFC Wimbledon have signed left-back Ben Purrington on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Rotherham United.
Purrington, 22, joined the Millers from Plymouth Argyle in 2017 and has made 22 appearances for Paul Warne's side.
"Ben is a strong left-back who can get forward and he is a good defender," coach Neil Cox told the club website.
"He is someone we had tracked for a long time, but we had not managed to get it over the line."
