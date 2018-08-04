Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side can 'definitely' challenge Celtic - Charlie Adam

Media playback is not supported on this device Gerrard's man-management crucial - Adam

Rangers can "definitely" challenge Celtic under Steven Gerrard's management this season, says former Ibrox midfielder Charlie Adam.

Gerrard takes charge of his first domestic match as Rangers boss against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

And former Liverpool team-mate Adam says Gerrard's "aura" and the signings he has made means they can stop Celtic winning an eighth consecutive title.

"They are going to be able to challenge Celtic," Adam told BBC Scotland.

"The players that they're signing, the calibre of player they can attract because of who he is, his aura in the game, what he's achieved... all that is going to improve them.

"Man management is going to be crucial. They need to close the gap, simple."

Adam, who played for Blackpool, Liverpool and now Stoke City after leaving Rangers in 2009, believes the Ibrox club need to start the season strongly if they are to make an impact.

Following their opener away to Aberdeen, Gerrard's side face a home league fixture against St Mirren, before travelling to play Motherwell, then Celtic.

The former Scotland international believes Rangers must take maximum points before the first derby of the season.

"They need to have won the first three games," Adam said. "The Old Firm games are not going to decide the whole season because you need to go to Tynecastle, Easter Road, Pittodrie.

"They're be looking to win every game going into that Celtic game, and taking confidence into how they've been playing."

Adam believes Rangers are now well positioned to make an impact after finishing third in the Scottish Premiership in the past two seasons.

He considered his former club a soft touch in recent campaigns and said that they "rolled over too easily" in big games. He expects that to change now.

"If you could try and mould how Rangers are going to play I think you just have to look at how Steven Gerrard was as a player," Adam said.

"He was tenacious, he is a winner. He would run through brick walls. That's how Rangers will play from the first whistle right to the end of the season.

"His team will want to go and dominate, they will want to press high. They will want to get after teams like Brendan [Rodgers] does with Celtic, he'll want to press from the front."