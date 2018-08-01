Derry City still in hunt for European qualification - Kenny Shiels

New signing Ally Roy is unavailable for Derry's EA Sports Cup semi final against Sligo Rovers

Airtricity Premier Division Date: Friday, 3 August Venue: Brandywell Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on Radio Foyle and BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels believes his team are still in contention to qualify for Europe next season.

The Candystripes face north-west rivals Sligo Rovers in back-to-back league and cup fixtures on Friday and Monday.

Derry are fifth in the Premier Division but Rory Patterson's late winner against St Pat's last week has boosted their European prospects.

Shiels' side are five points behind third-placed Waterford in the battle for the final automatic European spot.

Waterford host defending champions Cork City on Friday while Shamrock Rovers, who are a point behind Waterford in fourth, are not in action this week.

"To be in that region of the league is fantastic. We've had a really difficult season and to stay up above the upper echelons has been great and I'm proud of the players and what they've achieved so far," said Shiels.

"There's five points and four points is the difference and I would like us to get closer to that but you don't know how the league is going to pan out, you're depending on other results, but we've got to trust ourselves to go and play in a way in which we can win games and that's the long and the short of it."

New signing Ally Roy is unavailable for Monday's cup semi-final in Sligo but the Scottish striker could feature in Friday's league game at the Brandywell as Shiels attempts to rotate his squad between the two fixtures.

Sligo are on a run of four consecutive league defeats, which leaves them one point above Limerick in the relegation play-off spot.

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin began his career at Derry City

Shiels has also welcomed the news that neighbours Institute will play their matches at the Brandywell this season.

The newly-promoted Irish League club will face Newry City in their opening Premiership game on Saturday after the Derry and Strabane District Council agreed to a ground-share arrangement.

"They've done fantastic and to get promoted from the Championship is a great achievement and now they're in with the big boys in the Irish League Premiership," said the Candystripes manager.

"It's great to see the city supporting the clubs, not just Derry City but Institute as well, it can only be good for the connectivity of the communities.

"I think it's fantastic that Institute are coming here to the Brandywell to play, I think it's really good for the city in terms of how far the city has come."

Derry City and Institute played a friendly at the Brandywell last Sunday, with the Irish League side clinching a 4-2 win.