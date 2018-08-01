Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Crusaders20:00Olimpija Ljubljana
Venue: Seaview

Europa League: Crusaders v Olimpija Ljubljana (Thu)

Jordan Forsythe's goal cut Olimpija Ljubljana's lead to 3-1 but the Slovenian champions hit two further late goals
Jordan Forsythe scored in the second half of last week's 5-1 defeat in Slovenia

Crusaders face a major uphill struggle to overcome a 5-1 deficit in their Europa League second qualifying round tie against Olimpija Ljubljana.

Despite the scale of their defeat in Slovenia last week, Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter hopes to build on his side's encouraging first-leg display.

"They're a very good team but we're looking for a Crusaders European performance that brings a bit of buzz.

"If you get an early goal or a couple you just never know," said Baxter.

'Strong performance'

"First and foremost we were really pleased with the performance in Slovenia because we competed really well - the 5-1 scoreline suggests that we were hammered but it was far from that," he added.

"We had the first opportunity and their goalkeeper made a brilliant save but we held them really well to half-time and trailed 1-0.

"We knew the first 10 minutes of the second half would be important and we conceded a brilliant goal but at 3-1 down we were right back in it for a time.

"In the last 10 minutes they got at us a little bit with their superior fitness and that little bit of quality, scoring a couple of late goals, which deflated us a little bit.

"But we competed well, put in a strong performance in my book and I'm pleased with that. We'll give it a go again on Thursday."

Aerial threat

The Crues boss believes the Irish Premiership champions may be able to exploit some aerial weakness in their opponents even though they are currently without injured striker Jordan Owens, who is ruled out with a hamstring problem.

"They have a lot of big men in their team but they didn't deal with the ball in the air at the back particularly well, although they keep and pass the ball well.

"It will be interesting to see how they deal with Seaview - how they travel and how they deal with our plastic surface.

"These European ties have helped build our fitness levels for the domestic season - we have been really pushed and it's good for the squad to get some miles under our belt. We'll take that as a positive."

Thursday 2nd August 2018

