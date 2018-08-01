Danny Rose: Mansfield Town striker hands in transfer request

Danny Rose scored 17 goals in 44 appearances for Mansfield Town last season

Mansfield striker Danny Rose has handed in a transfer request amid speculation about his future at Field Mill.

The 24-year-old, who has made 86 appearances for the Stags since joining in 2016, signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with the club in January.

But he has been linked with a move to Peterborough and ex-boss Steve Evans.

"I was shocked and disappointed, after we offered him a lucrative new contract in January, which he signed," chairman John Radford told the club's website.

"However, no one player is bigger than Mansfield Town Football Club and there is no justification for keeping a player whose mind has been made up."

Rose, who began his career at Barnsley, has scored 27 goals for the League Two side since joining from Bury in 2016.

Radford continued: "Until any prospective transfer is completed, Danny is contracted as a Mansfield Town player and will only be sold if our valuation of the player is met.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the club will pursue with the football authorities any act designed to induce a breach of contract in order to facilitate the transfer of the player."