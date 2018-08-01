Burkina Faso's Bakary Kone and Senegal's Zargo Toure move to Turkey

Burkina Faso's Bakary Kone spent last season on loan at Strasbourg

Burkina Faso international Bakary Kone and Senegal's Zargo Toure have joined Turkish Super Lig clubs Ankaragucu and Trabzonspor respectively.

Kone, 30, joins newly-promoted Ankaragucu on a two-year deal with the option for an additional year, just a few days after terminating his contract at Spanish side Malaga.

"I received many offers but Ankaragucu showed a lot of determination that is why I chose to come here," the defender told the Ankaragucu website.

Kone, who has previously played in the French top flight with Guingamp and Lyon, spent last season on loan at Strasbourg making 27 league appearances.

Born in Ouagadougou and capped 67 times, he has played in five consecutive Nations Cups in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Zargo Toure spent three seasons at French side Lorient

Defender Toure, 28, signs a three-year contract with Trabzonspor from French side Lorient, with the aim of returning to the Senegalese national side.

"I want to play in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Therefore, one of my reasons for coming here is to develop myself and return to the national team," said Toure, who has the option to extend for an additional year.

He began his professional career at Boulogne in 2008, before stints at Le Havre where he then earned a move to Lorient in August 2015.

Toure represented Senegal at U-23 level before making his debut for the Teranga Lions against Ivory Coast in October 2012.

Capped 13 times, his last game for the West Africans was the third Group A match against Algeria at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.