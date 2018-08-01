Andre Moreira: Atletico Madrid goalkeeper joins Aston Villa on loan

Andre Moreira spent last season on loan at Portuguese top-flight club Belenenses

Championship club Aston Villa have signed Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Andre Moreira on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old, who has represented Portugal at under-21 level, becomes Villa's first signing of the summer.

He has yet to make a La Liga appearance since joining Atleti in 2014, but has had loan spells with Moreirense, Uniao da Madeira, Belenenses and Braga.

"It's the perfect opportunity at the right moment. It's a big move for me," he told the club website.

Villa recently secured new investment from billionaire businessmen Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, who have reportedly enlisted super-agent Jorge Mendes to assist in their recruitment.

