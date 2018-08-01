St Mirren: Alan Stubbs targets wins over Dundee, Rangers & Aberdeen

St Mirren open their campaign against Dundee on Saturday.

Manager Alan Stubbs wants St Mirren to "try and win every game" in the first few weeks of the season after their return to the Scottish Premiership.

The Paisley side were promoted after winning the Championship last term, having been relegated in 2015.

They host Dundee in their opening game on Saturday before travelling to take on Rangers and Aberdeen.

"We're going in to every game to try and get a result," said Stubbs. "That's what the mindset has to be."

St Mirren have experienced a testing summer, having needed penalties to overcome Kilmarnock, Queen's Park and lower league Spartans in the League Cup.

However, despite securing a lat-16 place with a 6-0 victory over Dumbarton at the weekend, Stubbs admits that previous performance levels were not up to the required standard.

"We started with a positive result against Kilmarnock, then we've had two performances that weren't to the expectation of what we're wanting here," he said.

"There are obviously areas to improve as a group and we're working hard to do that.

"The players are starting to understand what we're demanding from them. We're working on it all the time so I'm happy with where we are right now."