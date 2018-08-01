Charlie Wyke: Sunderland sign Bradford City striker on undisclosed terms

Charlie Wyke scored 23 goals in 18 months at Valley Parade

Sunderland have signed striker Charlie Wyke from fellow League One club Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.

The Middlesbrough-born 25-year-old scored 23 goals in 62 games with the Bantams, following a move from Carlisle United in January 2017.

He becomes the 11th summer arrival on Wearside, while Bradford have signed Eoin Doyle as Wyke's replacement.

"It's a massive club, and coming from the north east, I know exactly how much it means to people," Wyke said.

"The one thing that everybody wants here is promotion, so we have to get that and win as many games as we can."

Wyke, whose terms are also undisclosed, began his career at Middlesbrough and had loan spells at Kettering, Hartlepool and AFC Wimbledon before joining Carlisle in 2015.

He will miss the start of the Wearsiders' season with a groin injury.

Meanwhile, Black Cats defender Lamine Kone, 29, has joined French top tier side Strasbourg on a season-long loan deal.

The Ivory Coast international has scored once in 69 league appearances for Sunderland.

