Newcastle United: Rafa Benitez says pre-season defeat to Braga a 'wake up call'

Defeat in Braga was Newcastle's second match in Portugal after the Magpies drew 0-0 with Porto

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says the club's fans "need to be concerned" after a 4-0 hammering at Braga.

Goals from Ricadro Horta, Joao Novais, Fransergio and Dyego Sousa condemned the Magpies to a "worrying" defeat.

"Things are not going well off the pitch and you can see a reflection of that on the pitch," admitted Benitez.

Following the match in Portugal, Benitez said he had "no idea" about any potential new signings at the club ahead of the Premier League season.

The former Liverpool manager said that he wants another three or four players in before the transfer deadline on 9 August.

"We were poor and we made too many mistakes. We have to wake up - that's it," added the 58-year-old.

"You see the teams that have been promoted, the money they are spending. Put it all together and you understand why the fans need to be concerned.

"We are concerned.

"Everyone in the dressing room was really upset with our performance and with how things are going, but we will try to change things in the next 10 days."

The Magpies return to St James' Park on 4 August for their final pre-season game with Augsburg before opening their league campaign against Tottenham the following Saturday at home.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.