Dundee United: Csaba Laszlo will be given time - Mike Martin

Mike Martin replaced Stephen Thompson as chairman in March

Manager Csaba Laszlo will be given the chance to "play his team, play his tactics, and get Dundee United promoted", says chairman Mike Martin.

Laszlo has come under scrutiny after United finished fourth in their Scottish League Cup group, having won just 10 of 28 games this year.

They are starting a third season in the Championship after losing to Livingston in the Premiership play-offs in May.

"He's built his squad, he's built his coaching staff," Martin said.

"And he's going to use that to help us achieve our Premiership ambitions."

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Martin said he expects there to be "one or two" more additions to United's squad before the end of August, to add to the 12 players already signed this summer.

The chairman also said that "overseas buyers" are still in talks with the club over a potential takeover.

Negotiations have been ongoing for several months with investors in America, and Martin insists those are continuing.

"They have asked not to be identified but come from a sporting background, and are well aware of the club, its history and its potential," he said.

"We would like to put in place a solution that really helps Dundee United achieve its long-term ambitions and the discussions we are having would do just that."

Martin said that United are "anticipating making a loss this year" and that being in the Championship is "a costly business".

However, he insists the club are not overreaching in an attempt to get back to the top flight.

"If they don't get the success, their wages will be adjusted accordingly," he said of the players. "They won't attain the bonus levels that are available to them.

"We've put a budget in place that the owners are overwriting for this year, and the wage structure fits in to that.

"I am very positive about the club - Tannadice is a different place nowadays. We're not arrogant or overly confident but have a steely determination to get back to the Premiership."