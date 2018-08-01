Scott McKenna: Swansea enquire about Aberdeen centre-half

Scott McKenna captained Scotland at the end of last season

Swansea City have spoken to Aberdeen about the availability of Scotland centre-half Scott McKenna.

Dons manager Derek McInnes says he does not expect the English Championship club to make a bid for the 21-year-old.

"It's not an official approach," he insisted. "We've had a conversation with Swansea and they asked about Scott's availability.

"I don't expect them to make an offer. If they do then it's not something we would be encouraging."

McKenna has come through the Dons youth ranks and made his first-team breakthrough last season.

He quickly became a regular starter and earned the first of his four Scotland caps in March.

"I'm not saying he's not for sale, but any offer for McKenna will need to be way over the top," McInnes said ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie away to Burnley.

"It is not a matter of if Scott McKenna leaves Aberdeen, it is when and obviously from my what I want to do this season, I would rather that be further down the line.

"Having spoken to Scott often enough, Scott sees the importance of keeping playing games.

"But, you never know, Swansea have just sold a centre-half for £18-20m and, for me, Scott McKenna has the potential to be even better than the boy who's just left."

More to follow.