Egypt appoint Mexican Javier Aguirre as their new manager

Aguirre's last managerial position was in charge of UAE side Al Wahda between 2015 and 2017

Egypt have named Javier Aguirre as their new manager after Hector Cuper left following this summer's World Cup.

Aguirre, who played for Mexico at the 1986 World Cup and led them to the last 16 as coach in 2002 and 2010, has signed a four-year deal.

Egypt, appearing at their first finals for 28 years, finished without a point in Russia at the bottom of Group A.

Their build-up and tournament was dominated by a shoulder injury to star player Mohamed Salah.

Reports had linked former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry with the Egypt job.

However, the Egyptian FA published a shortlist of candidates for the job on 24 July which did not include the Frenchman but did feature ex-Watford and Atletico Madrid manager Quique Sánchez Flores.