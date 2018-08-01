James Perch: Scunthorpe United sign former QPR midfielder

James Perch made just seven appearances for QPR in 2017-18

Scunthorpe United have signed former QPR midfielder James Perch on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old left the R's at the end of the 2017-18 campaign after making 74 league appearances in three seasons.

Perch, who has also had spells with Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Wigan, could make his debut in Saturday's League One game at Coventry City.

"My target is to play as many games as I can and help the team get where they want to be," he told the club website.

