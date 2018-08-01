Eoin Doyle: Bradford City sign Preston striker for undisclosed fee

From the section

Eoin Doyle scored 13 goals in League One for Oldham last season

Bradford City have signed Preston North End striker Eoin Doyle for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old joins the Bantams after they sold fellow striker Charlie Wyke to League One rivals Sunderland.

Doyle scored 13 goals in 30 league appearances on loan at Oldham Athletic last season.

He told the club website: "I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Bradford City and it will be a real honour to represent such a big club."

The Irishman could make his debut for the Valley Parade side at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

