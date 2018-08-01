Michael O'Neill believes a UK-wide bid to host the 2030 World Cup would be a huge boost for the game in Northern Ireland.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the English FA was considering submitting a bid to host the 2030 World Cup and it is believed that the British Government likes the idea of a UK-wide bid, with home nations also hosting matches.

The FA intends to discuss the idea of a joint bid with the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland FAs.

The Northern Ireland manager has pointed to how the 2018 tournament has helped to boost Russian football and believes it would have a similar impact across the UK if a joint bid is lodged.

"To get an event of that stature and to be part of it would be huge here for Northern Ireland," said O'Neill, who was speaking at Windsor Park, which is set to host boxer Carl Frampton's fight against Luke Taylor on 18 August.