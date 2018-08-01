Cheikhou Kouyate: Crystal Palace sign midfielder from West Ham

Cheikhou Kouyate played three times for Senegal at the World Cup in Russia

Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old Senegal international spent four seasons with the Hammers, making 129 Premier League appearances and scoring 12 goals.

He becomes the Eagles' second signing of the summer, after goalkeeper Vicente Guaita arrived on a free from Getafe.

"This is the right time to move because I needed a new challenge," Kouyate told Palace TV.

"I have good memories of West Ham but I need to come here and give my best because I like the Crystal Palace project."

