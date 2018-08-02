Nations League: Chris Gunter adds to Wales injury concerns against Republic of Ireland

Reading defender Chris Gunter has won 88 caps for Wales

Nations League: Wales v Republic of Ireland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thu, 6 Sept Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Reading defender Chris Gunter is an injury doubt for Wales' Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark on 6 and 9 September.

The 29-year-old full-back suffered a thigh injury in last Saturday's 4-0 friendly defeat to Crystal Palace.

Gunter will be out for 3-6 weeks, putting his Wales involvement in doubt.

"Chris has a thigh injury which is very unusual for him because over his career he has been robust," Reading manager Paul Clement said.

"He got the injury in... trying to block a cross and he'll be out three to six weeks."

After playing the Republic - who ended Wales' World Cup hopes that last time the two sides met by winning their qualifier 1-0 in Cardiff - on 6 September at Cardiff City Stadium, Wales face Denmark away three days later in Aarhus.

Gunter has not missed an international game for eight years and the absence of the 88-cap defender for those two fixtures would be a big blow for Wales manager Ryan Giggs, as he tries to get their Nations League campaign off to a winning start.

There is a further concern over midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who was withdrawn from Arsenal's friendly against Chelsea on Wednesday night after an issue with his often troublesome calf during the warm-up.

The Gunners are waiting on medical reports to see the extent of the problem, but boss Unai Emery does not think it is too serious.

"He has one little muscular pain and we decided not to start him in the match because it's maybe a big risk for him," said Emery.

"But I'm waiting for the medical analysis and I don't think it will be a big problem."

Fellow midfielder Billy Boden, who made his Wales debut in the China Cup last March, is definitely out after the Preston North End player suffered a knee ligament injury in training this week that is expected to sideline him for up to six months.