Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Dundee, Motherwell, Gerrard won't return to playing

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Rangers forward Trevor Francis has warned Rangers fans they will have to wait at least three years before manager Steven Gerrard can deliver the league title. (Daily Star)

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon says the hotel and travel disruption his team has suffered in Greece is "dubious", but stopped short of accusing their hosts. Hibs had their flight and hotel bookings cancelled, then suffered a power cut in their new hotel. (Scotsman)

Dundee have not offered Croatian trialist Stipe Plazibat a contract, despite scoring in a bounce game against Falkirk. The 28-year-old said: "Goal and assist in a 2-0 win is not enough to earn a contract. Don't know what to say, 201 please finish, this has become painful." (Sun - print edition)

Don Cowie has been told by Hearts he is free to find a new club. (Sun)

St Mirren have elected not to offer former Motherwell winger Chris Humphrey a deal, with manager Alan Stubbs saying he is not fit enough. (Sun - print edition)

Martin Canning hopes to add at least three new faces to his Hamilton squad, but can not promise they will arrive before Saturday's Premiership opener. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he is "not far away" from from making the remaining signings he wants. (Scotsman)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says the Premiership would be a better place without any plastic pitches. Kilmarnock, Hamilton and Livingston all have artificial surfaces. (Sun - print edition)

Gerrard believes Rangers were a "soft touch" last season and has promised Ibrox will be more intimidating this term. Gerrard said: "teams coming here and dominating and controlling us in our stadium. That can't be accepted." (The Times)

The former Liverpool captain insists he has no plans to return to playing, despite posing on instagram in new boots. (Herald)

Gerrard said: "My playing days are done. I joined in training and kicked a few of the young lads for 20 minutes. I've got new boots and when they come in it makes you want to play even more." (Daily Record)

Meanwhile Osijek manager Zoran Zekic has continued the war of words with Rangers, saying striker Alfredo Morelos is good, but not great. (Daily Record - print edition)

Dundee United chairman Mike Martin has given manager Csaba Laszlo a vote of confidence, and is confident he can lead the Tannadice club back to Premiership. (Sun)

England have confirmed they are looking to host the 2030 World Cup, however have not said whether they will entertain a joint bid with Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales just yet. The FA have approved a feasibility study into hosting the event. (Scotsman - print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish sailor Luke Patience is considering retiring after the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. (Scotsman - print edition)

Connor Syme and Liam Johnston have been paired together in a late change to the European Golf Team Championships, meaning an all-Scottish team will be representing Great Britain. (Scotsman)