AFC Wimbledon: Tyler Garratt and Rod McDonald agree deals at League One club
AFC Wimbledon have signed Rod McDonald from Coventry City for an undisclosed fee and brought in Doncaster Rovers left-back Tyler Garratt on loan.
Centre-back McDonald featured 41 times for the Sky Blues last season after joining from Northampton.
The League One club have not disclosed the length of the 26-year-old's contract at Kingsmeadow.
Garratt, 21, made 21 appearances for Rovers last season and moves to south-west London until next summer.
Wimbledon had been looking to strengthen in defence following the retirement of left-back Jon Meades on Tuesday, and boss Neal Ardley has now made 10 signings in the summer transfer window.
