AFC Wimbledon: Tyler Garratt and Rod McDonald agree deals at League One club

Tyler Garratt has made 28 appearances since he joined Doncaster from Bolton in the summer of 2016

AFC Wimbledon have signed Rod McDonald from Coventry City for an undisclosed fee and brought in Doncaster Rovers left-back Tyler Garratt on loan.

Centre-back McDonald featured 41 times for the Sky Blues last season after joining from Northampton.

The League One club have not disclosed the length of the 26-year-old's contract at Kingsmeadow.

Garratt, 21, made 21 appearances for Rovers last season and moves to south-west London until next summer.

Wimbledon had been looking to strengthen in defence following the retirement of left-back Jon Meades on Tuesday, and boss Neal Ardley has now made 10 signings in the summer transfer window.

