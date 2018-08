Brian Graham (right) has returned for a second spell at Ross County

Brian Graham has returned to Ross County for a second time ahead of the new season.

The forward, 30, scored 17 goals in 36 appearances in his first spell at the club in 2016 and 2017.

He was most recently at Cheltenham Town after leaving Hibernian.

"Everybody at the club wants to get back to the Premier League," Graham told the Ross County website. "We believe in what we've got in the changing room."