Motherwell: Ryan Bowman out for six weeks

Ryan Bowman (left) leaves the field injured during the win over Queen of the South

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has revealed that striker Ryan Bowman will be missing for at least six weeks.

The 26-year-old limped off with an ankle injury during the 2-0 League Cup win over Queen of the South last month.

Charles Dunne and Craig Tanner are also out injured, and Robinson is struggling to bring more players in.

"A manager is never happy, I always want other things but we are limited with what we can do, in terms of money," said Robinson.

"When you put your squad on paper it looks still as strong; we have brought players in for more competition and expectations have risen, but the reality is first and foremost our goal is to stay in this division."

Robinson takes his side to Easter Road on Sunday to take on Hibernian, and they could also be without Chris Cadden who picked up a knock in the 3-1 win over Clyde.

The midfielder only returned to training on Thursday, with Robinson admitting he still has "slight concerns" over the Scotland international.

However, he has praised the impact of summer signings Conor Sammon and Danny Johnson, with both men hitting the net in their League Cup section.

He said: "As much as I'm not 100 per cent happy with everything, our strikers have scored goals.

"Even on Saturday when our performance was okay and we got the job done, all three strikers scored so there are lots of positives and we create a lot of chances."