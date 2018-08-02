Luke Murphy: Bolton Wanderers sign Leeds United midfielder

Luke Murphy's last appearance for Leeds United came in their 1-0 win against Luton Town in the EFL Cup in August 2016

Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Luke Murphy on a two-year deal following his release by fellow Championship side Leeds United.

The 28-year-old, who joined Leeds in 2013 from Crewe, left the West Yorkshire club on Wednesday.

"I'm delighted to be here. I can't wait to get started and get to know everyone at such a great club," he said.

"It's a fantastic club that's been in the Premier League and looking at the squad this season, it shows potential."

Murphy made 111 appearances during his time at Elland Road and has had two spells on loan with Burton Albion in the past two seasons.

"We are pleased with the signing of Luke. He's a player with plenty of Championship experience and we are looking forward to working with him," Bolton manager Phil Parkinson added.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.