Paul Jones: Fleetwood Town sign former Exeter and Portsmouth goalkeeper

Paul Jones most recently played a senior game in October 2016 for Norwich Under-23s in the EFL Trophy

Fleetwood Town have signed former Exeter City and Portsmouth goalkeeper Paul Jones on a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old started his career as a trainee with Leyton Orient but did not make a senior appearance for the club.

After a loan spell with Exeter, Jones joined the Grecians full time in 2005 and made 201 appearances during his time at St James Park.

Jones went on to play for Peterborough, Crawley, Portsmouth and most recently played for Norwich City.

