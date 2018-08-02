Andy Lonergan: Middlesbrough sign former Preston and Leeds goalkeeper

Andy Lonergan last played a competitive senior match in Leeds United's 2-1 FA Cup third round defeat by Newport County in January
Championship side Middlesbrough have signed former Preston North End and Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old began his career with Preston and made 232 appearances for the club before joining Leeds in 2011.

After a season at Elland Road, Lonergan joined Bolton Wanderers and later had spells with Fulham and Wolves.

Lonergan was let go by Wolves in 2017 and he rejoined Leeds for a second spell, making nine appearances.

