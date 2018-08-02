Andy Lonergan: Middlesbrough sign former Preston and Leeds goalkeeper

From the section

Andy Lonergan last played for Leeds in January

Championship side Middlesbrough have signed former Preston North End and Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old began his career with Preston and made 232 appearances for the club before joining Leeds in 2011.

After a season at Elland Road, Lonergan joined Bolton Wanderers and later had spells with Fulham and Wolves.

Lonergan was let go by Wolves in 2017 and he rejoined Leeds for a second spell, making nine appearances.

