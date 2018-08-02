Adil Nabi: Dundee sign former Peterborough forward on six-month deal

Adil Nabi has spent the summer with Dundee

Former Peterborough United forward Adil Nabi has been given a contract with Dundee after a trial at Dens Park.

The 24-year-old, released after two years with the English League One club, has been with Neil McCann's squad throughout pre-season.

Nabi spent last season on loan to Nuneaton Borough, making five substitute appearances for the National League outfit.

The Englishman is a product of the West Bromwich Albion youth academy.

He did not break into the Baggies' first team and moved to Peterborough after a loan spell with Delhi Dynamos.

Dundee have already brought in former Lokeren forward Jean Alassane Mendy this summer.

They have been looking to add to their striking options after Simon Murray and A-Jay Leitch-Smith returned to their parent clubs.

Meanwhile, Faissal El Bakhtaoui and Marcus Haber were sent out on loan to Championship sides Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk respectively.