Lawrence Shankland: Ayr would only consider significant fee for striker

Lawrence Shankland scored a spectacular volley against Partick Thistle

Ayr United would "not even consider" selling striker Lawrence Shankland for less than a "significant" bid, says manager Ian McCall.

Shankland has been linked with a £250,000 move to Dundee, while other clubs in Scotland and England have been in touch with the Championship outfit.

The 22-year-old has already scored seven goals - including two hat-tricks - in four League Cup matches this term.

"We have had enquiries from north and south of the border," McCall said.

"All of these clubs have been informed that we would be extremely reluctant sellers and that it would take a significant transfer fee with a number of add-ons for us even to consider it.

"Lawrence is fully committed to Ayr United and thoroughly enjoying his football. I am sure that he will go on to play at the top level but at this minute he is very much an Ayr United player."

Former Aberdeen and St Mirren forward Shankland was named PFA Scotland League One player of the year last season, netting 26 goals as Ayr won the title.