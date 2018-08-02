Managers in England and Scotland allowed to use handheld devices during matches

Handheld devices to monitor live data and watch live clips were used during the World Cup in Russia

Managers in England and Scotland will be able to watch clips and see live data during matches next season.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the global game's law-making body, approved the use of the handheld devices in dugouts in March.

They were seen in use in dugouts during this summer's World Cup in Russia.

The Football Association, Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Football Association have updated their rules accordingly.

However, any official who uses unauthorised equipment, or uses an authorised device inappropriately, will be dismissed from the technical area, according to British football's various governing bodies.

The EFL's updated code of conduct says the new rules will be breached if managers use "external communication" to discuss incidents with match officials, use the devices for anything other than player welfare or tactical purposes or use "any technology other than small hand-held devices".

The IFAB said it was making the change because it was "impossible to prevent communication to/from the technical area and reasonable to have an exchange of information relating to coaching/tactics or player welfare".

It is understood there will be zero tolerance shown to managers who attempt to show match officials replays of what they believe to be poor decisions.