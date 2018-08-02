Brendan Rodgers: Celtic manager wants 'quality' signings

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he would have liked more signings at this stage of the transfer window, but is confident he will add to his squad in the coming weeks.

Striker Odsonne Edouard and goalkeeper Scott Bain have been the only arrivals so far this summer.

The duo signed permanent deals after loan spells at Parkhead last season.

"I think every manager and coach will always look [at their squad] and think they always need more," Rodgers said.

"I want it for the supporters, I want it for the squad, but I want quality."

The Scottish champions advanced to the Champions League third qualifying round on Wednesday by overcoming Rosenborg 3-1 on aggregate.

Rodgers has until midnight on Friday to register any new signings for them to be eligible to face AEK Athens at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Celtic have reportedly been unsuccessful with three bids for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn.

If he did sign, the Scotland international would be ineligible for the Champions League qualifiers due to his involvement in Hibs' Europa League qualifying campaign.

"This is a group that has continually grown and developed over these last few seasons, players that are really improving," Rodgers said.

"To bring players in that are better than that, it takes a bit of time. Not only that, it's to get the deals done with those types of players.

"I'd be very disappointed come the end of August if we weren't stronger as a squad."