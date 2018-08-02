Jonathan Forte: Exeter City striker fit for season opener after hand problem

Jonathan Forte was part of the Notts County side that made last season's League Two play-off semi-finals

Exeter City striker Jonathan Forte will be available to make his debut on Saturday after injury concerns.

The 32-year-old was forced off at half-time in City's final pre-season game with a suspected broken hand, but X-rays have confirmed no fracture.

"When you lose someone at half-time in any game you're worried about the outcome," boss Matt Taylor said.

"He's a tough lad, he wanted to play on last weekend, but the right thing to do was to get it checked out.

"He's trained all week with no problems so he's one of four good centre forwards and four good options I have at the top end of the pitch," he told BBC Sport.