Yoann Arquin: Yeovil Town sign former Notts County forward

Yoann Arquin made 53 league appearances for Notts County between 2012 and 2014

Yeovil Town have signed former Notts County forward Yoann Arquin on a six-month deal.

The 30-year-old Martinique international was a free agent after a spell in Kazakhstan with FC Kaysar.

Arquin has also had spells with Mansfield and in Scotland with Ross County and St Mirren.

"He's hungry to return to English football and we've given him a platform to show what he can do," Glovers boss Darren Way told the club website.

