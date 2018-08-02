Jordy Hiwula: Coventry City sign Huddersfield Town striker for undisclosed fee
Coventry City have signed Huddersfield Town striker Jordy Hiwula for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old former Manchester City trainee moves to the Sky Blues on a two-year deal.
Hiwula scored 12 goals in 53 games in all competitions while on loan at Fleetwood Town last season.
"Jordy has a lot of experience and a decent goal scoring record at this level, which we want to improve," Coventry manager Mark Robins said.
