Dan Potts: Luton Town left-back signs new three-year contract

Dan Potts joined Luton from West Ham in 2015

Luton Town left-back Dan Potts has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 24-year-old played 45 times last season and was named in the PFA League Two team of the year as the Hatters gained automatic promotion.

Potts scored seven goals in 2017-18 and had one year left on his previous deal.

"Hopefully we can take that momentum we built up last year into this year, and I am looking forward to it," he told the club website.

Luton boss Nathan Jones said: "We had to fend off a lot of offers for a few of our players and Dan was one of those."