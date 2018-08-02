Ishmael Miller: Oldham Athletic sign ex-West Brom striker on one-year deal

Ishmael Miller played in the Premier League for Manchester City and West Brom

League Two side Oldham Athletic have signed former West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield striker Ishmael Miller on a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old worked with Latics boss Frankie Bunn at the start of his career during his time at Manchester City.

Miller was a free agent having been without a club since leaving Bury at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

He has 48 career goals and has joined Oldham after being on trial at Boundary Park this summer.

