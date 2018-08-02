Ishmael Miller: Oldham Athletic sign ex-West Brom striker on one-year deal
League Two side Oldham Athletic have signed former West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield striker Ishmael Miller on a one-year contract.
The 31-year-old worked with Latics boss Frankie Bunn at the start of his career during his time at Manchester City.
Miller was a free agent having been without a club since leaving Bury at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
He has 48 career goals and has joined Oldham after being on trial at Boundary Park this summer.
