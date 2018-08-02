Paul Taylor: Doncaster sign striker on a one-year deal

Paul Taylor scored six times for Bradford last season before leaving the club by mutual consent in April.

Doncaster have signed ex-Bradford striker Paul Taylor on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old scored six goals in 27 league appearances for the Bantams last season before leaving the club by mutual consent in April.

The former Ipswich, Blackburn and Rotherham forward reunites with manager Grant McCann, who he played under at Peterborough.

He told the club website: "I'm looking forward to knuckling down and showing supporters just what I can do."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.