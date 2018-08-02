Rangers: Steven Gerrard 'jealous' of Ryan Jack's 'stunning' display against Osijek

Steven Gerrard's side will face Maribor in the next round

Steven Gerrard said he was "jealous" of midfielder Ryan Jack's "stunning" display as his Rangers side edged past Osijek in Europa League qualifying.

Rangers won 2-1 on aggregate after being held 1-1 at Ibrox.

Jack missed the second half of last season with a knee injury and was making just his second start of 2018.

"This is a kid who missed six months at the back end of last season. I am delighted with Ryan's performance," Gerrard said.

