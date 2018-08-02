Friday's back pages 2 Aug From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/45053382 Read more about sharing. Friday's Mirror says Wilfried Zaha wants to leave Crystal Palace for Chelsea Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is staying at Chelsea, according to the Star The Metro carries a story about Chelsea's Willian Brentford make the back page of the Express with a report that the Championship club have decided against a team captain There is an interview with Derby manager Frank Lampard in the Times