Scottish Gossip: Kipre, Gerrard, Lennon, McInnes, Dembele

Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre is close to joining Wigan in a £1m deal. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard lauded Ryan Jack's performance after the Ibrox side secured a 1-1 home draw and a 2-1 aggregate win against Osijek to set up a Europa League third qualifying round tie against Maribor. Gerrard said he was "jealous" of the midfielder's "stunning" display. (Daily Express)

Gerrard insists his Rangers team "came out and played like men" and "did our talking on the pitch" after overcoming Croatian side Osijek. (Herald)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said "there's no criticism" of his players after they lost out to Burnley in extra-time in the Europa League qualifiers. (Sun)

McInnes thought it was "harsh" on Aberdeen to lose 3-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate against the Premier League side. (Sky Sports)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon described goalkeeper Adam Bogdan as "world class" after the Easter Road side's 1-1 draw in Greece sealed a 4-3 Europa League aggregate win over Asteras Tripolis to set up a third qualifying round meeting with Molde. (Scotsman)

"I don't want it to stop," says Lennon of Hibs' European run as he vowed his team will be "more streetwise in the next round". (Daily Record)

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele has been ruled out of the Champions League third qualifying round tie against AEK Athens. (Sun)

Manager Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic can capitalise on the English transfer window closing earlier than the Scottish window as it "might open up the market". (Herald)

Now Ryan Bowman has been ruled out for a lengthy spell, Motherwell face a selection headache for Saturday's Premiership opener against Hibernian with Charles Dunne also injured, Chris Cadden doubtful and Allan Campbell suspended. (National)

Following Rangers' unsuccessful £200,000 bid for Tynecastle forward Kyle Lafferty, Hearts manager Craig Levein says: "I have no problem with clubs trying to penny pinch players. I do it myself." (Daily Record)

Stoke City's Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam, 32, is interested in returning to his first club Rangers before he retires. (Talksport)