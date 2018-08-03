Ahmed Musa: Leicester City forward joins Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland highlights

Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa has left Leicester City for Al-Nassr for an undisclosed fee, the Saudi Arabian club has announced.

The 25-year-old was Leicester's record signing when he joined them for about £16m from CSKA Moscow in 2016.

But after just two goals in 21 games he was loaned back to the Russian side last season.

Musa featured for Nigeria at the recent World Cup finals in Russia, scoring both goals in a win over Iceland.