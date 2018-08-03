Pedro: Chelsea winger signs Stamford Bridge contract extension

Pedro joined Chelsea in 2015

Chelsea forward Pedro has signed a one-year contact extension that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2020.

Pedro, 31, joined the Blues from Barcelona in August 2015 for £21m and helped the club win the Premier League in 2016-17 and last season's FA Cup.

The Spain winger has scored 28 goals in 131 games and netted in pre-season against Perth Glory and Inter Milan.

"I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies," said Pedro, who spent nine seasons at Barcelona.