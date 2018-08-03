Irish Premiership: Newry City manager Mullen wants to enjoy top-flight 'dream'

Newry City manager Darren Mullen celebrates his side's 6-3 aggregate play-off win over Carrick Rangers in May

Newry City manager Darren Mullen says the promoted County Down club aim to make the most of realising their dream of a return to the Irish Premiership.

Newry beat Carrick Rangers in a play-off to make the top flight thanks to a fourth promotion in five seasons.

They travel to the Brandywell to play Institute on Saturday's opening day.

"The only way to enjoy it is by winning games and getting points on the board. We think we are equipped to go in and surprise a few people," said Mullen.

"We've worked hard to get back into the Premiership and we've done it a lot quicker than anyone thought we would," added the Newry boss.

"It's going to be extremely difficult but we are on the crest of a wave and we want to take that into the new season. It's vital to try and pick up some points as early as possible.

"There's also a mental challenge because we have been used to winning games and dominating possession - obviously that will change this year but we've added a bit of quality to what's already there and we are ready for Saturday now."

Mullen's Institute counterpart Paddy McLaughlin knows his Championship-winning side face a step up in class: "We are going up against a higher class of player on a weekly basis and people may write us off from day one but it is up to us to respond."

Coleraine, runners-up in the last campaign, begin their season at home to Warrenpoint Town and defender Aaron Traynor says the Bannsiders are firmly focused on winning the league championship following their Irish Cup success in May.

"We have won one major trophy but the big one is the league. We're going to focus on that more than ever and time will tell whether we can reach where we want to be," said the full-back.

"We have kept virtually the whole squad more or less together and Stephen (Lowry) and Graham (Crown) are great additions."

Warrenpoint manager Stephen McDonnell has been appointed as manager at the Milltown club after occupying the role on a temporary basis in the latter stages of the 2017-2018 term.

"We've had a big turnover of players but it's probably something we needed to do," observed the league's youngest manager, at just 36 years of age.

"We are a small club and our primary focus is to stay in the league but we aim to be building consistency year on year. Anything over and above that is a bonus."

Glenavon target European return

Glenavon face a tough opening fixture at home to Linfield, with Lurgan Blues manager Gary Hamilton having made a number of new acquisitions following the departures of the likes of Bobby Burns to Hearts and Joel Cooper to Linfield.

"For us the realistic target is to get European football again. We know the money that's involved when you get there and it's a big help to the club in terms of bringing in better players," commented Hamilton.

"I'm happy with the signings we have made and hopefully they can make an impact."

Reds target consistency

Glentoran face a Cliftonville side who are hoping to add more consistency to their much-vaunted firepower up front this time out.

"We have to try and find more consistency - there will be weeks when things don't go according to plan but they should be minimal compared to what they were last season.

"That's probably our focus at this minute in time as we try and continue the progress we made in the second half of last season.

"Our new signings have added key competition for us in areas we didn't have enough strength in depth last season.

"Playing away at Glentoran is never an easy fixture and given it's the first week of the season nobody really knows what to expect from anyone. I anticipate a very competitive game and it should be a good one for the spectators but we'll be gunning for the win."