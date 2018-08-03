Terry Butcher: Former England captain quits as Philippines head coach

Butcher made 77 appearances for England

Former England captain Terry Butcher has quit as Philippines head coach before he had taken charge of a match.

The 59-year-old was appointed on a two-year deal in June, starting this weekend, but he does not believe the right system is in place for the country to be successful.

Butcher, who made 77 appearances for England, has managed eight clubs since ending his playing career in 1990.

"I'm sorry to announce that I will not be proceeding in the role," he said.

In a statement to Press Association, Butcher, who has not managed since he was sacked by Newport County in 2015, said: "Across recent months I've been intensely engaged with many people to thoroughly understand and prepare for this exciting challenge.

"The vital issue for myself was to carefully build a robust plan to meet the football ambitions of the national team and 'do the country proud'.

"Regretfully, I've not been able to make this work in the way that I intended and I've decided not to continue in the role."

The Philippine Football Federation said it "accepts with understanding" Butcher's decision.