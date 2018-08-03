James Morrison: West Bromwich Albion midfielder signs new one-year contract

James Morrison helped West Brom win promotion to the Premier League in 2008 and 2010

West Brom midfielder James Morrison has signed a new one-year contract.

The 32-year-old, who is the Baggies' current longest-serving player, has the option of extending the deal by a further year.

Scotland international Morrison moved to The Hawthorns from Middlesbrough in August 2007 and has scored 39 goals in 317 appearances for the club.

He featured four times in the league last season as West Brom were relegated to the Championship.