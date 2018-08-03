Sampdoria announce Ronaldo... Vieira not Cristiano

Sampdoria have unveiled Ronaldo!

No, it isn't the biggest transfer U-turn of the summer (Malcom's move to Barcelona instead of Roma is pretty tough to beat).

The Serie A side have really signed a Ronaldo of their own - and thrown in a nod and a wink to Cristiano's move to Juventus for good measure.

This is why you should always read the small print...

Ronaldo Vieira has joined the Blucerchiati on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Leeds United and could make his competitive debut against Fiorentina on 19 August.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international was named in the list of the most promising prospects aged under 20 in European football earlier this year - so maybe it's no wonder his new club thought he was worthy of the 'Ronaldo' treatment.

The announcement on Sampdoria's English Twitter account on Friday prompted this response: