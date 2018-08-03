Adam Campbell: Carlisle United sign Morecambe winger on loan

Adam Campbell scored 12 times for Notts County in 85 appearances

Carlisle have signed Morecambe winger Adam Campbell on loan until January.

The 23-year-old made one appearance for the Cumbians on loan in 2013 before loan spells at St Mirren, Fleetwood, Hartlepool and Gateshead.

He began his career at Newcastle, featuring five times for the Magpies, and in 2012 he became the youngest player to appear for the club in European competition.

He moved to Notts County in 2015 and signed for Morecambe two years later.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.