Aiden O'Brien: Millwall forward signs new long-term contract

Aiden O'Brien scored six goals in 32 appearances for Millwall last season

Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien has signed a new long-term contract with the Championship club.

The 24-year-old Irishman has scored 34 goals in 163 appearances since making his debut for the Lions in a League Cup match at Wolves in September 2011.

Millwall have not disclosed the length of O'Brien's new deal at The Den.

"Aiden offers us something different in the way he plays and is a genuine goal threat from different areas," manager Neil Harris told the club website.